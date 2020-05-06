Can Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Get Out of the Celebrity Escape Room?

They'll be there for you, but will Friends stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox be there for each other to get out of NBC's Celebrity Escape Room?

Cox, Kudrow, Adam Scott, Ben Stiller and Jack Black assemble to kick off Red Nose Day on Thursday, May 21 with the new special Celebrity Escape Room. Stiller and Black are also executive producers on the project.

"The idea was maybe it'd be fun to an escape room show to raise awareness for child poverty," Stiller says in the exclusive first look below.

Stiller, Scott, Kudrow and Cox play the game with Black serving as the game master.