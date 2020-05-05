YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Is Pregnant 5 Months After Newborn Son's Tragic Death

Congrats are in order for this YouTube couple!

Brittani Boren Leach shared the exciting and special news that she's pregnant!

She and her husband are expecting their fourth child together, which comes five months after her newborn son passed away.

The YouTube star and proud momma made the baby announcement on Instagram in two heartwarming ways.

First, Brittani shared a sweet video of her cradling her bump and walking in a field of grass with her three sons, step-daughter and husband Jeff Leach.

The video also paid homage to her late newborn son, Crew.

Secondly, she uploaded a pic of her and her hubby showing her black-and-white sonogram.

"The day I found out I was pregnant, was a week after we moved into our new house, and the Coronavirus pandemic had just begun to hit hard," she started her detailed post on Tuesday. "That night I told Jeff I was pregnant, and we cried."