Marni Yang Breaks Her Silence in New 20/20 About Murder of Shaun Gayle's Girlfriend Rhoni Reuter

Marni Yang is breaking her silence.

Nearly a decade after the murder of Rhoni Reuter, the pregnant girlfriend of Chicago Bears defensive back Shaun Gayle, E! News has learned Yang, who was convicted of the murder, is opening up to Juju Chang for 20/20.

This is the first TV interview with Yang who received a double life sentence for the murder of Reuter.

In the interview, ABC says Yang opens up about her claims of false confession and says she was wrongfully convicted. Look for yang to also open up about "what she says was the motivation behind her false confession as well as her current petition for a new trial."