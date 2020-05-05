Nick Cordero Endured a "Rocky Night" After Doctors Remove Infection From His Lungs

Amanda Kloots says her husband Nick Cordero had "a little bit of a rocky night" after undergoing a procedure in which doctors removed infection from his lungs.

Kloots' latest update on Cordero comes days after the Broadway star underwent a tracheostomy. Cordero, who was first hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, recently was taken off a ventilator and had a breathing tube inserted. As of this past weekend, Cordero was "doing well."

On Tuesday, Kloots shared another update on Cordero's condition. "He had a little bit of a rocky night. His oxygen levels went down but they got him right back," his wife shared to her Instagram Story. "They did like a long scraping to get rid of some more infection and he's not back to some good numbers and things seem to be going in the right direction."

She also added that she would be checking in with his team of doctors but is staying hopeful. "I think he's back to being stable, with some good looking things," she added. "So fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility always, of waking up."