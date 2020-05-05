Inside the Unique Little World Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Creating for Son Archie

At the milestone age of 1, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has already seen three continents and lived in three countries.

He was born on May 6, 2019, less than two weeks shy of his parents' first wedding anniversary, at Portland Hospital in London, after which Prince Harry and Meghan Marklewhisked him away to their freshly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. His name still only known to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the time, he appeared in his first news footage when he was 2 days old, cradled in his dad's arms, outside Windsor Castle.

Soon his full name would be revealed, along with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II meeting her seventh great-grandchild—whom, presumably at his normalcy-seeking parents' request, would not be getting a royal title.

"It's magic," Meghan said about becoming a mum. "It's pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

The astounding, surprise-a-day joy that filled their lives the day their son was born hasn't dissipated a bit over the past year. But when a journalist checked in with them in October during their trip to Africa with their then-6-month-old son, "happy" wasn't the word anyone would use to describe the couple.