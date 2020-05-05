The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Star Julia Rae Has Some Regrets After That Frustrating Episode

Of all of the musicians looking for love this season on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Juila Rae might have had the toughest time of it.

Sheridan Reed immediately had eyes for her, and she had eyes for both Sheridan and Brandon Mills. Brandon, meanwhile, had eyes for like four people. And even as Brandon and Savannah McKinley kept choosing each other, Brandon and Julia never forgot about one another.

It seemed like Julia had finally gotten comfortable with Sheridan (and Brandon never seemed uncomfortable with Savannah) when Chris Harrison decided to step in with news of a couple swap that was clearly designed with Julia in mind. She was to go on a date with Brandon, and while the other two swapped couples hung out outside or had a spa day, Brandon and Julia got to do a romantic songwriting session and performance in an iconic LA music venue.

Whether it was a ruse on Chris Harrison's part or not, it worked, and Brandon and Julia both had to return to tell their partners that there were feelings to deal with.