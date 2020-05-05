5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 5, 2020 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: 5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

goodamerican.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love brands that are inclusive to all, and Khloe Kardashian's denim label Good American is just that. As we all do, Khloe has struggled to find jeans that fit her curves without alterations, and has made it her mission to make a pair for every shape and size, from plus to maternity.

You're bound to find a piece that's right for you below, from the perfect T-shirt to a sexy playsuit. So shop our favorite Good American finds of the week ahead.

Read

Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Wrap Around T

The perfect white T is hard to find, but this option that cinches you at the waist may just be it. It's the ideal match for Good American denim. 

E-Comm: 5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$69 Good American
Vaycay Playsuit

Pair this vacation-ready jumpsuit with some heels and you've got the perfect no-effort outfit. Its open back is super sexy.

E-Comm: 5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$139 Good American
Good American The Corset Bra and Legging

This work-out set is definitively sexy. We love the vintage details of the sports bra and the seaming on the leggings.

E-Comm: 5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$69 bra $115 legging
Good Mama Sweatshirt

Just in time for Mother's Day, we've got this good mama sweatshirt in collaboration with LA-based contemporary artist Alex Israel. All of its proceeds will be donated to Baby2Baby, a charity providing babies in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities.

E-Comm: 5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$95 Good American
Good Waist

It's not a Good American haul without a killer pair of jeans. This medium light-wash pair has casual holes in the knees and a high-rise skinny fit. They're made in up to a size 24.

E-Comm: 5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$175 Good American

Up next, learn more about a Good American bestseller: The Fit For Success Jumpsuit.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.