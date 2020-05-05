5 Good American Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

goodamerican.com
by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 5, 2020 1:00 PM
We love brands that are inclusive to all, and Khloe Kardashian's denim label Good American is just that. As we all do, Khloe has struggled to find jeans that fit her curves without alterations, and has made it her mission to make a pair for every shape and size, from plus to maternity.
You're bound to find a piece that's right for you below, from the perfect T-shirt to a sexy playsuit. So shop our favorite Good American finds of the week ahead.
The perfect white T is hard to find, but this option that cinches you at the waist may just be it. It's the ideal match for Good American denim.
Pair this vacation-ready jumpsuit with some heels and you've got the perfect no-effort outfit. Its open back is super sexy.
This work-out set is definitively sexy. We love the vintage details of the sports bra and the seaming on the leggings.
Just in time for Mother's Day, we've got this good mama sweatshirt in collaboration with LA-based contemporary artist Alex Israel. All of its proceeds will be donated to Baby2Baby, a charity providing babies in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities.
It's not a Good American haul without a killer pair of jeans. This medium light-wash pair has casual holes in the knees and a high-rise skinny fit. They're made in up to a size 24.
Up next, learn more about a Good American bestseller: The Fit For Success Jumpsuit.
