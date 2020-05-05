TV Anchor Accused of Cheating After Woman Appears in His At-Home Broadcast

Reporting live from home is easier said than done.

A news anchor from Spain is finding the need to explain himself after an unexpected guest was spotted during his at-home report.

During Alfonso Merlos' Estado de Alarma broadcast last month, viewers couldn't help but recognize a partially-dressed woman walking in the background and seemingly unaware that she was in the frame of the shot.

Some of those viewers immediately identified her as another journalist named Alexia Rivas and not Alfonso's recent girlfriend Marta Lopez. So what's going on here? It depends on who you ask.

On The Ana Rose Show this week, Alfonso said that he had broken up with Marta prior to the incident.

"If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else," Alfonso said, according to Metro UK.