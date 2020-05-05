Katie Maloney Displays 20-Pound Weight Loss in New Vanderpump Rules Reunion Photo

Katie Maloney-Schwartz is SUR-ving up some serious looks.

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram and proudly displayed her recent weight loss transformation. Specifically, the Bravo personality gave fans a taste of her fabulous ensemble for the Pump Rules season 8 reunion.

"Season 8 Reunion Look! We may have been socially distant but it was still [Fire emoji]!" she wrote online.

The dress? A sparkly, multi-colored number by In The Mood For Love. For the shoes, Katie chose stunning silver heels by Balenciaga. Bravo (no pun intended)!

As E! readers surely know, the reality TV veteran recently opened up about her health and weight loss journey. According to the Bravolebrity, her recent transformation is thanks to her cutting out certain foods and drinks, including alcohol and sugar.

In fact, Tom Schwartz's wife even made a doctor's appointment to see if her weight struggles were due to a "thyroid thing."