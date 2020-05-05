Selena Gomez Is Getting Her Own Quarantine Cooking Show on HBO Max

Selena Gomez is stepping into the kitchen for HBO Max. The new unscripted series, which is untitled at the moment, is executive produced by Gomez and will star the singer-actress as she navigates new territory: cooking while at home in quarantine.

The 10-episode series will debut later in summer 2020 on HBO Max, the new streaming platform from WarnerMedia launching May 27.

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," Gomez said in a statement.