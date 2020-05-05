Miley Cyrus Reveals the First Thing She Wants to Do After Social Distancing Ends

Miley Cyrus has sweet plans for post-social distancing life.

Speaking with WSJ Magazine, the "Party In The USA" singer revealed the first thing she wants to do once social distancing is over, sharing that it will involve a reunion with her parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it's safe," she told the outlet. "Right now, my mom won't get anywhere near me."

During her interview, she opened up about the challenges of being away from her famous family amid the pandemic and how they're staying connected virtually. "My mom and I pretty much FaceTime from the minute I'm awake until I'm asleep," she said. "I love that she has nothing to do; so she has to just sit with me every moment, which is like the good old days."