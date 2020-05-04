Why Scott Disick Had "No Choice" But to Seek Help in Rehab

Scott Disick might have abundant wealth and a famous name, but at the end of the day he's only human.

A source tells E! News that Scott's latest stint in a treatment facility stems from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Another insider explains that he "does really well when he is keeping busy," but the quarantine has proven to be a challenge as it gave him more "downtime" and caused him to be "spiraling in his thoughts."

"He has harbored pain that will surface and put him in a bad place," the second source adds.

According to the first source, the change in his behavior was noticed by girlfriend Sofia Richie, who was "extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly." At the time, the duo was staying in a home in Malibu along the California coast, where they were spotted last week.