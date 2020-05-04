Amanda Bynes' Attorney Says She's Not Pregnant 2 Months After Revealing the Baby News

It looks like it's going to stay a party of two!

Amanda Bynes' attorney reveals the actress is not pregnant. This update comes nearly two months after the 34-year-old actress announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Michael.

"Amanda is not pregnant," David Esquibias, the star's lawyer tells E! News. "And she is sheltering in a safe location."

Back in March, the What a Girl Wants alum took to social media to announce she and her fiancé were going to be parents.

"Baby on board!," she shared on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of her ultrasound.

Additionally, Paul couldn't contain his excitement and uploaded the same photo as his soon-to-be bride. "Baby in the making," he captioned his post.

At the time, a source told E! News that the 34-year-old star's pregnancy was "true" and that her parents were aware of the news. The insider noted that Amanda was "very, very early" in her pregnancy when she made the announcement.