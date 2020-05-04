Amanda Bynes' Attorney Says She's Not Pregnant 2 Months After Revealing the Baby News

  By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 4, 2020 4:35 PM

It looks like it's going to stay a party of two!

Amanda Bynes' attorney reveals the actress is not pregnant. This update comes nearly two months after the 34-year-old actress announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Michael.

"Amanda is not pregnant," David Esquibias, the star's lawyer tells E! News. "And she is sheltering in a safe location."

Back in March, the What a Girl Wants alum took to social media to announce she and her fiancé were going to be parents.

"Baby on board!," she shared on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of her ultrasound.

Additionally, Paul couldn't contain his excitement and uploaded the same photo as his soon-to-be bride. "Baby in the making," he captioned his post.

At the time, a source told E! News that the 34-year-old star's pregnancy was "true" and that her parents were aware of the news. The insider noted that Amanda was "very, very early" in her pregnancy when she made the announcement.

Soon after sharing the sonogram, Amanda and Paul removed their posts. 

Moreover, Esquibias released a statement to E! News regarding Amanda's health shortly after the pregnancy announcement.

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues," his statement read at the time. "We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Amanda Bynes, Instagram

Instagram / Amanda Bynes

The actress has yet to share her baby update publicly. Her last Instagram post was a month ago and she uploaded a photo of her and Paul.

"My love," she captioned the selfie.

At this time, it appears the couple is still engaged. However, it's unclear if they will legally tie the knot.

"Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," an insider previously told E! News.

Fans of the duo might recall they called their engagement off in March, only to reconcile a day later. The actress announced her engagement on Valentine's Day and despite some hiccups, it seems they are more in love than ever.

