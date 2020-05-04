Scott Disick Enters Rehab: Revisit His Most Personal Revelations About His Struggles

Scott Disick entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. The Flip It Like Disick star last sought treatment in 2017.

According to an E! News source, Scott had a lot of guidance from Kourtney Kardashian. "[She] demanded that he get helped, the source shared. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

The two share three kids together Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick and Penelope Scotland Disick.

While Scott has previously checked in and out of rehab—the 36-year-old has been sober for the past few years.

As KUWTK viewers may recall, Scott's ongoing struggles with rehab have continually come up on the show and have also played a role in his relationship with Kourtney. However, Scott has repeatedly learned from his mistakes and held himself accountable.

In January 2016, during an episode of KUWTK, he told Kourtney: "I want to be able to be the man that you've always wanted. I could party, I could go out every night, whatever—it's not the life I really want. I know what I want—and may not get it—but I know that I would literally hate myself for the rest of my life If I didn't at least try."