Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Dress Up in Honor Of the 2020 Met Gala

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 4, 2020 4:12 PM
All dressed up and nowhere to go!
Fashionistas know today is an extra special one—it's the first Monday in May. The 2020 Met Gala would've taken place later tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the biggest celebrities showing up and showing out in their finest attire.
This year's annual extravaganza also featured a delightful and divine theme: "About Time: Fashion and Duration."
However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Met Ball was postponed indefinitely. (insert several crying emojis.)
"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Anna Wintour said in a statement back in March. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."
And since most ensembles were created way before the annual event got canceled, some stars are still getting glam and dressing up in honor of the 2020 Met Ball.
Because let's be real: a damn good dress deserves to be seen.
Some celebs have showed off their lavish and elegant designs that they would've worn today, while others are recreating past lewks. Moreover, Vogue's "A Moment With the Met" is already live-streaming.
Cardi B, Florence Welsh and others have dressed to impress during the online special.
So with that, see your fave stars get dolled up to celebrate the first Monday in May. Scroll through our gallery below!
What's black-and-white and oh-so-chic? Julia Roberts' elegant and timeless gown! The Pretty Woman alum poses with her decadent design, as she holds up a bottle of wine. "Here's me...not going to the Met Ball tonight," she quips.
"What I would've tried to wear to the Met Gala this year," the actress shares on Instagram. The Mamma Mia! star reveals her royal blue ball gown that features a breathtaking floral pattern that appears to be on a quilted material.
The "Press" rapper asks people to show their support and love for the Metropolitan Museum. "I know I had my outfit… we had something really cooking that I know was going to impact… I cannot wait so we can come next year stronger than ever," she says during the livestream.
The actress has yet to share what she would've worn to this year's fashion affair. However, she's still playing dress up and shows off her recreation of Jared Leto's insane 2019 Met Gala lewk.
The legendary figure skater joins in on the Met Gala Challenge that Billy Porter created in partnership with Vogue. Rippon channels Rihanna and wears a larger-than-life piece that looks similar to the one she wore in 2015.
The songstress gives a moving performance of "You Got the Love" during Vogue's livestream.
