Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Dress Up in Honor Of the 2020 Met Gala

All dressed up and nowhere to go!

Fashionistas know today is an extra special one—it's the first Monday in May. The 2020 Met Gala would've taken place later tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the biggest celebrities showing up and showing out in their finest attire.

This year's annual extravaganza also featured a delightful and divine theme: "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Met Ball was postponed indefinitely. (insert several crying emojis.)

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Anna Wintour said in a statement back in March. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."