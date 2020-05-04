Chloë Sevigny Gives Birth to Her First Child

Chloë Sevigny is officially a mom!

A rep confirms to E! News that the 45-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child into the world and all are "healthy and happy."

The safe and healthy delivery comes in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic where many hospitals have adjusted delivery room protocol.

Back in March, Chloë reacted to New York Presbyterian hospitals' announcement that expectant fathers and others will not be allowed to be present for the birth.

"I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers," she captioned one of her latest photos on Instagram. E! News is unaware if Chloë's boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic was ultimately able to be part of the birth.

Back in January, E! News confirmed Chloë was going to be a mom. And while the actress tries to keep her personal life on the private side, she previously shared glimpses of pregnancy life on social media.