All Grown Up: See the Cast of Boy Meets World Then and Now

TGI-Time to check in with the cast of Boy Meets World.

The nostalgia is strong with the beloved '90s sitcom—and the principal cast knows it. They reunited in 2019 at Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle, prompting some major feels from fans of all ages—though mainly those who are around the ages of the titular boy, played by Ben Savage, and the love of his life, played by Danielle Fishel.

"Dream. Try. Do Cons. #emeraldcitycomiccon," Fishel wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo from the event. Savage also posted a photo of himself with Mr. Feeny, er, William Daniels, writing, "Always my teacher and friend."

They had such a nice time, they did it again in August at FAN EXPO Boston.

And while we hardly need an excuse to revisit ABC series (which, of course, was given the sequel sitcom Girl Meets World. in which it's Cory and Topanga's daughter's turn to figure things out, in 2014), it is a certain star's birthday...