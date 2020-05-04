Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific's New Collection Will Give Your Quarantine Wardrobe a Major Splash of Spring

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If your quarantine wardrobe is getting dull, you've come to the right place.

As many of us continue to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're probably grabbing for that same sweatshirt and spandex combination you've been sporting in your kitchen home office every other day for the last two months—and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. But, if that upcoming Mother's Day Zoom brunch call has you in the mood to get a bit dressier than your everyday loungewear, look no further than Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific's newly dropped spring collection.

With fashionista Blair Eadie involved, the collection is expectedly packed with a vibrant, beautiful array of spring color, from primary to pastel. And, in accordance with Eadie's aesthetic, the garments—blazers, sweaters, dresses, skirts and matching sets—are meant to be paired, layered and mixed for a sunny, standout look.

For the avid print enthusiasts, there are plenty of them: floral, stripes, hearts and polka dots—all to guarantee your outfit will be the opposite of boring.