How Newly Engaged Dog the Bounty Hunter Offered a Peek Into His Whirlwind Romance

Dog the Bounty Hunter is ready for another chance at love.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed the reality TV star born Duane Lee Chapman is engaged to Francie Frane.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," a spokesperson for Dog shared with us.

Although the news comes about 10 months after Dog's wife Beth Chapman passed away after battling throat cancer, fans have already been given a sense into Dog's special relationship with Francie.

In recent weeks, the couple has begun to share glimpses of their love story on Instagram. And whether it's romantic walks or love letters, it's clear sparks are flying.

"You are the head and not the tail. I will walk along side you everywhere God leads us!" a letter stated on Francie's Instagram. "You are my woman created by my rib not by my heal and you will walk by my side all the days of our lives."