Proof the Met Gala After-Parties Can Be Just as Glamorous as the Main Event

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 4, 2020 3:00 PM
It's the first Monday in May, which traditionally means it's time for the Met Gala. However, celebrities won't be lining the red carpet outside of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art this year. The star-studded event has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda were set to serve as co-chairs this year along with Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and, of course, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The theme was centered around the Costume Institute's 2020 exhibition: "About Time: Fashion and Duration." According to a 2019 piece by The New York Times, the idea was partly inspired by the novels of author Virginia Woolf and the theories of philosopher Henri Bergson. Per the newspaper, the exhibit was set to showcase "160 pieces of women's fashion from the past 150 years and beyond" and to provide a "traditional chronological timeline between 1870 and now."
Vogue is still celebrating "fashion's biggest night out" by hosting a virtual event called "A Moment With the Met."
While the Gala itself is often the main focus of the big night, that doesn't mean the fashion-forward fun ends once the ball is over. In fact, celebrities sometimes debut completely new looks at the after-parties.
To look back at photos of A-listers attending a few of these star-studded soirées, check out the gallery below.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
The famous sisters posed for a picture at the sixth annual Met Gala after-party at Up& Down in 2019. The KKW Beauty head drew inspiration from Cher with this blue latex Thierry Mugler look, and the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul wore Versace.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
The fashionable friends seemed to have a blast at the sixth annual Met Gala after-party at Up& Down in 2019. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a LaQuan Smith suit to the event. As for the Hadids, the 23-year-old runway star wore Jean Paul Gaultier while her 25-year-old supermodel sister wore Michael Kors. Bieber wore an Alexander Wang design.
Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
The recording artist and actress wore an eye-popping Christian Siriano dress to the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom after-party in The Standard Hotel.
Article continues below
Jawad Elatab / Splash News
The singer could "take a bow" with this Nina Ricci ensemble, which she wore to her Met Gala after-party at Up&Down in 2018.
Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The rapper, the designer and the singer gathered together for a sweet snapshot at the Versace after-party in 2018.
Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images
The Yankees star and the Hustlers actress hit Balmain's 2018 Met Gala Boom Boom after-party at the Top of the Standard in style.
Article continues below
Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The Riverdale stars attended the Boom Boom Met Gala after-party in 2018. The Betty Cooper celeb dazzled in a black H&M dress.
BACKGRID
The actress looked radiant in red at a Met Gala after-party in 2017. In fact, she changed into another after-party dress later that evening.
Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The Cravings author rocked a little black dress while attending the Met Gala Boom Boom after-party in The Standard Hotel with her EGOT-winning hubby in 2017.
Article continues below
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
After attending the Met Gala's "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" event, the Euphoria star kept the fun (and fashionable) times rolling by wearing a Michael Kors ensemble to an after-party at The Standard Hotel in 2016.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Mother Monster deserved some serious "applause" after she stepped out in this look for a 2016 Met Gala after-party at Up&Down nightclub.
D Dipasupil/Getty Images
The 10-time Grammy winner served as co-chair for the 2016 Met Gala and wore her futuristic and fun Louis Vuitton look to an after-party at The Standard High Line.
Article continues below
Dave Kotinsky/WireImage
The singer kept on his shades as he headed into Rihanna's private Met Gala after-party at Up&Down in 2015.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
The singer and the Twilight actor held hands as they headed into a Met Gala after-party at The Standard Hotel in 2015. The stars broke up in 2017.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Up & Down
The "Wolves" singer donned a little black dress and the High School Musical alumna wore a red H&M number for this 2015 Met Gala after-party.
Article continues below
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
The actresses were gorgeous in green at the 2014 Met Gala after-party in the Boom Boom Room. Both celebrities opted for pretty Prada ensembles.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
The Sex and the City star turned heads at a 2014 Met Gala after-party in the Boom Boom Room and wore an Oscar de La Renta gown that likely would have gotten Carrie Bradshaw's stamp of approval.
Raymond Hall/FilmMagic
The seven-time Grammy winner looked beautiful in black as she attended the "PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Met Gala after-party at The Standard Hotel with the choreographer in 2013. The two broke up later that year.
Article continues below
James Devaney/WireImage
The Gossip Girl star wore a blue Marchesa dress to a 2010 Met Gala after-party that Serena van der Woodsen likely would have loved.
Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
The singer wore his "suit & tie" while the actress donned a Ralph Lauren Collection dress to an after party at the Mark Hotel in 2010.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
The O.C. celeb stunned in Missoni at the Nina Ricci after-party for Met Ball hosted by Olivier Theyskens and Lauren Santo Domingo at Philippe in 2008.
Article continues below
Fans can stream "A Moment With the Met" via YouTube starting at 6:00 p.m. EST.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?