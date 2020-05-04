Why Ryan Murphy Wanted to Rewrite Hollywood

Much of the issues explored in Hollywood are still at play in the industry in 2020. Murphy said he anticipates younger viewers will be outraged when they explore some of the real history depicted in the series, namely with Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel.

"I think this show shows how far we've come and how far we have to go. You have to remember not too long ago, Emma Stone was playing an Asian woman…And a lot of this show, our show, talks about the power of representation…[When] people who look like you and act like you and love like you are accepted and validated, you are accepted and validated because you can't be what you can't see. I always felt that way growing up, I felt like an alien because I didn't have any role models," Murphy said. "And if Rock Hudson could have been out and gay and successful in the 1970s, when I was a kid, it would have changed the path of my life, you know? I would not have felt so alone. I would not have felt so alone in my struggle. So, I think that's a very powerful thing to do."

Hollywood is now streaming on Netflix.