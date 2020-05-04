Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Confirmed They're Still Social Distancing Together

by emily belfiore | Mon., May. 4, 2020 7:36 AM
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still cooped up together.
On Sunday, the friendly exes confirmed that they are still practicing social distancing together with some fun-filled posts on Instagram. Playing around with a filter that changes the user's eye color, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a snap of her and the "Sicko Mode" rapper soaking up the sun together sporting sparkling blue eyes to her Stories.
A fan of the filter, Kylie also used it on their daughter Stormi Webster, who made an adorable cameo. With a set of dazzling blue eyes, which perfectly matched her stylish blue and purple tie dye hoodie, of her own, the 2-year-old gave the camera a sweet look as she played with the filter.
To end their weekend on a sweet note, the family of three had a pizza night and had ice cream for dessert. Excited to document their evening, Kylie shared pictures of their cuisine and captured a cute video of Stormi enjoying her ice cream.
Back in March, a source close to Kylie and Travis shared with E! News that the former couple had been social distancing together, noting that they were committed to co-parenting Stormi during the pandemic.
"Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie's house," the insider told E! News. "Travis hasn't been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie. Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi."
While this doesn't necessarily mean that the stars have rekindled their romance, the source expressed that Kylie and Travis "don't want to put a label" on their relationship status. "Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other's company while parenting Stormi," the insider shared, adding that Kylie is "happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities."
As for how the duo have been keeping their little one entertained, Kylie said that the famous toddler has plenty of toys and activities. "I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day," she said during an Instagram Live in April. "I got a slip n slide but it's not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."
