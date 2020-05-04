Read Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Note to Nurse on the Front Line of Coronavirus Battle

Taylor Swift surprised one lucky fan with the gift of a lifetime.

After hearing Whitney Hilton's story, the "Lover" singer reached out to the registered nurse, who has been fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, to give her a big thank you for all of her hard work.

To show her appreciation and celebrate the healthcare hero's 30th birthday, Swift sent the Utah native a handwritten note and a bundle of Lover merchandise.

"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously," Swift wrote, adding, "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."