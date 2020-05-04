Watch Oprah Winfrey Surprise a College Graduate With Help From John Krasinski

John Krasinski gave the class of 2020 the graduation they deserved with the help of some the world's biggest stars.

Wanting to ensure that graduating seniors received a proper graduation, The Office alum took it upon himself to throw the greatest virtual ceremony during Sunday's episode of his YouTube series Some Good News.

Leading the graduates in a Zoom call, he gave the valedictorians the floor to deliver their speeches to their fellow classmates. When it came time to reveal who the commencement speaker was, John decided that he wanted to take a different approach based on his own experience at the podium. "How about we don't have a commencement speech, but a commencement conversation?" he posed, asking the students to submit questions they'd ask their commencement speaker if given the chance. And for Amanda Gorman, a Harvard University graduate that had been named the nation's first Youth Poet Laureate, that led to an inspirational conversation with Oprah Winfrey herself.