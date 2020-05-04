Singer Cady Groves Dead at 30

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has passed away at the age of 30.

The "This Little Girl" artist's death was confirmed by her brother, Cody Groves, over the weekend. After sharing the heartbreaking news of his sister's passing, Cody later returned to social media to pay tribute to his sister and prevent any rumors from being spread.

"I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation," Cody wrote in his message on social media. "In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced," he continued. "Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."