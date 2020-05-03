Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says It's Her ''Goal'' To Have Him Home For Son's 1st Birthday

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots has shared that the 41-year-old who is hospitalized for contracting coronavrius is "doing well" following his recent tracheostomy procedure.

On Friday, May 1, Kloots shared that doctors took Cordero off a ventilator and inserted a breathing tube. She added, "This is just amazing news because we really needed this to happen to get him off that ventilator...I think he will be feeling better, even subconsciously feeling better. I hope this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead and for him to wake up and just have that pressure relief from his throat. Thank God."

This weekend, she shared another quick update on Cordero's recovery process to her Instagram Stories.

"Good morning, everybody. Just wanted to give you a quick Nick update. He is doing okay, his vent settings are down, which is good, that's a really good sign that he's breathing is going well and um, the feeding tube that they put in, hes getting some nutrition—they're seeing benefits of that which is great," she shared.