See Derek Blasberg's Most Iconic Met Gala Selfies with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and More Stars

Journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg is blessing us with some never-before-seen Met Gala selfies with your favorite celebrities.

While the first Monday of May may not look the same this year with the postponement of the 2020 Met Gala in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vogue will still be honoring the biggest night in fashion in a special way.

On Monday, people will be able to tune in on YouTube for "A Moment With the Met"—a celebration of the gala's rich history and most iconic and breathtaking fashion moments from your favorite celebrities.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala programming. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

Now, on the day before the Met Gala was set to place the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Blasberg is sharing 30 of his favorite personal pics from "the most glamorous night of the year" on Instagram.