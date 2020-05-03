Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Max Ehrich Has the Perfect Reaction to Her Sultry Pool Pics

Demi Lovato is already feeling "cool for the summer."

The 27-year-old pop star took to Instagram to show off her radiant skin and fiery strapless bathing suit. Posing for the camera in her pool, the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress served bawdy and face.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics," Demi quipped on her Instagram caption, alongside two sultry pics.

Moments later, her boyfriend Max Ehrich replied to her sexy snapshots with the heart-eyes emoji.

It was a simple and short reaction from The Young and the Restless actor, but it oh-so-sweet!

Max wasn't the only one to respond to Demi's Instagram post.

Ashley Graham also had a few words for her gal pal. "my girl is straight fire," the supermodel commented with a few fire emojis.

JoJo added, "a beauty."

Moreover, the "Anyone" singer teased her go-to photographer, Angelo Kritikos, in her caption. Since her timer was so bomb, she joked, "you in trouble boo boo."