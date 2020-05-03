Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Fave Met Gala Look Was ''Dismantled'' and Redone in 36 Hours

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Naomi Campbell is spilling the tea.
On Saturday evening, the legendary supermodel gave her YouTube viewers a fashion fantasy and history lesson in the comfort of her luxurious home.
In honor of what would've been the 2020 Met Gala on Monday (May 4), Naomi showed off her all-time favorite look at the fashion extravaganza—which is none other than her 2019 ensemble.
Moreover, she shared gasp-worthy fun facts about how that dreamy and ethereal design came to life.
As some know, the annual event has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
"This year's Met Gala has been postponed to a later date, so I thought it would be fun to try on my favorite past Met Gala look and a few other dresses in my closest that I love," the supermodel wrote in the description of her video. "I also FaceTime my dear friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino, to reminisce on how my 2019 outfit came to be."
"So this outfit was made in pretty much 48 hours for the Met Ball 2019," she reveals, as she models the pretty in pink piece.
"I was a guest, I was with Pierpaolo. He arrived on Saturday, [and] he completely dismantled the dress," she adds. "And we decided [there would be] no dress and we were gonna do a bodysuit."
"They're so amazing at their craft and what they do, Pierpaolo and his team... this [design] did not exist," Naomi explains.
She also retracted her previous statement about how long the design took to remake.
"It was made in 48...," the supermodel says, trailing off. "Even say less than 48, I would say 36 hours because he flew in that day."
Along with showing off her 2019 Met Gala look, she also played dress up with her most treasured pieces in her closet. Some were vintage designs by Alexander Mcqueen, Ossie Clark and others.
"I've never worn this dress, and this is a dress that Alexander McQueen made for me himself," she shares, as she pulls out the lavish lace and black-beaded gown. "He made this for me for my 34th birthday."
She adds, "This is the only one he made. There wasn't a pattern for it or anything, this is the only one."
To see Naomi try on her unique and one-of-a-kind fashion items, watch the video above!