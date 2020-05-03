Kate Middleton's Latest Video Chat Is the Mood-Booster We Need Right Now

Laughter is still the best medicine.

With heartwarming and inspiring video chats becoming the norm amid the Coronavirus pandemic, it's easy to see why Kate Middleton is partaking in them.

Ahead of UK's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, the Duchess of Cambridge used her massive platform to spread a positive message. She recently spoke to "midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts."

Lucky for us, her video calls were shared on Twitter. And it's the kind of mood-booster we could all use right now.

"Hello, very nice to meet you," Kate tells a proud momma who gave birth the night before with lighthearted giggle. "This is definitely a first, I think. He's so sweet. Aww congratulations."

In another chat, the 38-year-old royal has a sweet moment with a health care worker.

"I'm smiling, can you tell," the health care worker excitedly asks Kate, to which she replies (with a huge smile), "With your eyes, yes I can!"