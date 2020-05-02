Drake Says It Felt ''Great'' to Share His Son Adonis With the World

Drake feels "great" about deicing to share his 2-year-old son Adonis with his fans and the rest of the world.

As fans may recall, the "In My Feelings" rapper shared the first pictures of his son on Instagram, alongside a special message to his followers back in March.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," the 33-year-old captioned his post, alongside a series of pictures of his son with him and his mother Sophie Brussaux. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy."

Now, the rapper recently appeared on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music in late April to talk about his reasoning behind sharing pics of his son and on how fatherhood has been treating him.

"It was great for me. It was great for to just share that with the world," he shared. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."