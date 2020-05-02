Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Others Teamed Up for an Epic This Is Us Reunion

A reunion unlike any other!

These days, celebrities from our favorite television shows and movies have been reuniting over virtual video chats. Since everyone is stuck at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, these A-listers are bringing some much-needed joy and feel-good content to our feeds.

Ahead of the weekend, the This Is Us cast made hearts warm over their reunion. Okay, maybe that's a bit dramatic but it was epic nonetheless.

"I miss my Pearson family SO much and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits," Mandy Moore shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of the cast members smiling and waving to the camera.

Chrissy Metz shared the same image and wrote, "Technology is out here bringing joy and gratitude, y'all! So happy to see these beautiful faces!

"You know like when you just gotta see the fam? Yeah... that part," Susan Kelechi Watson expressed on her post.