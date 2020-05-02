Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Adorably Crashes Jon Hamm's Interview to Discuss Farm Animals

It was a run of the mill interview-in-isolation on Friday's edition of The Tonight Show, when Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm were suddenly interrupted by the host's daughter, Winnie.

"Hi Daddy! Where's mom?" asked six-year-old Winnie Fallon as Jon attempted to explain the upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend interactive Netflix special.

"Uh, oh, special guest star!" Jon said with excitement.

"This is not a book, it's a coloring book," Winnie explained, before sharing a pretty pink pig and schooling the Mad Men star on farm animals.

Winnie then took control of the set, highlighting the differences between cows and lambs to the 49-year-old actor.

After Jon asked to see a duck, the two found common ground in their shared admiration for chicken. As Winnie exited the room yelling, her father clarified her outburst.

"She's not a chicken," Jimmy said. "It took homeschooling for her just to figure that out."