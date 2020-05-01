Lili Reinhart Defends Cole Sprouse From "Vile" and "Abusive" Cyber Bullies

Lili Reinhart is not going to sit by idly while people drag her boyfriend Cole Sprouse's name through the mud.

She took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to give cyber bullies a piece of her mind after #ColeSprouseIsOverParty began trending worldwide. In the lengthy and since-deleted Twitter thread, the Riverdale star declared her disgust with the people who contributed to the hashtag. "Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your fucking phone, isn't it?" She continued, "This is why people choose to keep their relationships private... this is why people don't have social media.. because of this bullying."

The 23-year-old added that she's "fine" with people who bully her, but she wouldn't "tolerate that s--t" when it's directed towards someone she cares about for "literally no reason."

She also questioned why anyone would attack someone else for "a f--king twitter trend."