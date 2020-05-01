Mindy Kaling Nails Her Recreation of Jared Leto's Decapitated Head Met Gala Look

It's called fashion, look it up.

The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed, but that hasn't stopped stars like Mindy Kaling from answering Vogue's call to participate in the #MetGalaChallenge on social media. First announced by Billy Porter, the iconic publication is offering fashionistas a chance to land a spot in the pages of Vogue with their at-home recreations of Met Gala looks through the years.

First up was Mindy, who put her own—admittedly epic—spin on Jared Leto's ensemble from last year's soiree.

"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I think Alessandro Michele would approve."