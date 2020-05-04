15 Unforgettable Met Gala Moments: From Princess Diana's Debut to Solange and Jay-Z's Elevator Showdown

We know. A May without a Met Gala is like a red carpet without Rihanna.

Very blah.

But while the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute had to indefinitely postpone its 2020 benefit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—better dressed in sweats at home than be sorry—we're choosing to live in the past when it comes to what fashion's biggest night has had to offer in terms of excitement, drama, romance and eye-popping style Moments through the years.

Because you shouldn't have to spend your first Monday in May devoid of Met Gala coverage.