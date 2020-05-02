Celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Birthday With His Sweetest Father-Daughter Pics

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? We hope for his sake it's the scent of a freshly-baked birthday cake, since Dwayne Johnson is turning 48 today!

Okay, that was kind of a dad joke, but that's also sort of perfect since Dwayne is the proud father to three amazing daughters, who he is constantly, adorably gushing about on social media.

His kids—Simone, Jasmine and Tiana—are clearly the apple of his eye and a huge inspiration for the WWE-turned-movie star, who shares snaps of hanging out with them over the holidays or selfies together to commemorate events like International Women's Day.

The Jumanji actor also has been thrilled to see his oldest, Simone, fulfill her dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar, with the wrestler sharing that she has begun training at the WWE Performance Center, beautifully following in the footsteps of her father as well as grandfather and great-grandfather.

To celebrate Dwayne's birthday, we're taking a look at his cutest pictures with his girls.