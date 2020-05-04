This $19 Breezy Linen Top Has 100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Linen tends to skew pricey, so reviewers are pleasantly surprised by these linen-blend tops on Amazon going for only $19. They keep you from overheating on balmy days thanks to their breathable fabric and come in seven different colorways.
Learn more about why Amazon reviewers love the Soojun Cotton Linen Round Collar Boxy Top so much below.
Soojun Cotton Linen Round Collar Boxy Top
Made of 70% cotton and 30% linen, these tops have a boxy, comfortable cut for a relaxed look. Depending on the shade, they run for just $19 or $20.
"I love this shirt. It is heavy enough so don't need a camisole but light enough to flow well."
"I really am so surprised by the cut of this shirt, it is really flattering and feminine."
"They are very forgiving to any body imperfections but do not look sloppy or too oversized."
"The material is wonderful. It looks and feels expensive. I purchased the cream, and the fabric has a nice weight and is not see through. The hems and seams are very nicely sewn."
"I can't say enough good things about this beautiful white top. I wore it to a family reunion with some natural wide-legged linen pants and everyone gushed. The seam across the bust is just enough to give it both interest and elegance."