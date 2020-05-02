20 Celebrity Exes You Probably Forgot Existed

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., May. 2, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Pat Benatar said it best—love is a battlefield. 

Finding your happily ever after isn't impossible in Hollywood, but it's no secret that some celebs have kissed quite a few frogs before finding their prince or princess.

In the early days of their careers, stars like Alexis Bledel and Milo VentimigliaReese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal found love on set, while others (we're looking at you Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff) dated long before they ever got their big break. 

Without further ado, it's time to look back at 20 couples that despite not going the distance, still hold a special place in our hearts.

Photos

Celebrity Exes You Probably Forgot Existed

From Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette's short-lived engagement to Kate Hudson's fling with Alex Rodriguez, take a trip down memory lane with these celeb exes.

Alanis Morissette, Ryan Reynolds

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Alanis Morissette & Ryan Reynolds

We have Drew Barrymore's 2002 birthday bash to thank for this unlikely celeb pairing. The Canadian stars even got engaged two years later, but called it quits in early 2007.

Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Milo Ventimiglia & Alexis Bledel

During their Gilmore Girls days, the co-stars struck up an offscreen romance between 2002-2006. The pair even discussed marriage at one point, with Alexis telling People, "I think everybody who has been dating for more than a couple of years probably talks about it at some point. It's a fun thing for us to talk about, but that's it."

Michael Buble, Emily Blunt, Oscars Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael Bublé & Emily Blunt

Who knew? The Devil Wears Prada alum dated the pop singer for three years up until 2008. Seven years later, Bublé denied rumors that a cheating scandal was to blame for their split. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon, Odd Couple

John Shearer/WireImage for William Rast

Kim Kardashian & Nick Cannon

Long before Yeezy entered the picture, the E! reality star dated the rapper for a brief period of time in 2006. 

Macaulay Culkin, Mila Kunis

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

Mila Kunis & Macaulay Culkin

The That '70s Show actress dated the former child star for almost decade up until 2011. 

Golden Globes, Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Heche

SGranitz/WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres & Anne Heche

Their 2000 split caused major tabloid controversy, with Heche going on to marry Coleman Laffoon one year later. 

Article continues below

Jessica Biel, Chris Evans

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Chris Evans

Young love at its finest! The then-rising stars dated from 2001-2006. 

Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt

Barry King/Getty Images

Christina Applegate & Brad Pitt

Rumor has it that the Dead to Me star ditched her date to the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, who just so happened to be the one and only Mr Pitt. 

Scarlett Johansson, Jack Antonoff

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Scarlett Johansson & Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham's ex romanced the bombshell actress during their high school days, even attending prom together! 

Article continues below

Kate Hudson, Alex Rodriguez

Matrix/Flynetpictures.com

Kate Hudson & Alex Rodriguez

The New York Yankees star had the A-lister cheering him on from the stands for several months in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon & Jake Gyllenhaal

The A-listers struck up a two-year relationship after working together on the 2007 drama Rendition

Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert Downey Jr., VMA Couples

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man star's substance abuse issues plagued much of their highly-publicized relationship, which spanned 1984-1991.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Cameron Diaz

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency

Alex Rodriguez & Cameron Diaz

There's no question the former baseball pro has quite the dating history, which evidently includes a one-year relationship with the Hollywood actress. 

Common, Laura Dern, Sundance Film Festival

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

Common & Laura Dern

The hip-hop artist and actress sparked romance rumors after working on the 2018 thriller The Tale, but Common would later describe their relationship as strictly platonic. 

Zachary Quinto, Jonathan Groff

Bunny, PacificCoastNews.com

Zachary Quinto & Jonathan Groff

Quinto and Groff dated a few years before they broke up in mid-2013, but remain friendly to this day. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Garner, Scott Foley

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner & Scott Foley

After meeting on set of Felicity, the actors tied the knot in 2000. Three years later, Jen and Scott separated. 

Madonna, Dennis Rodman, 90s couples

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Madonna & Dennis Rodman

Two of a kind? The "Material Girl" songstress briefly dated the former NBA star in 1994.

Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Sandra Bullock & Matthew McConaughey

These two became the subject of romance rumors after co-starring in A Time to Kill, which ultimately turned into a two-year relationship.

Asked by Cosmopolitan in 2003 how they managed to stay friends, Bullock said, "It's the work we both put in. There's a great amount of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine—he could be married—I know we would stay close."

Article continues below

Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Tom Cruise & Penelope Cruz

2001's Vanilla Sky brought the A-listers together for a three-year relationship. Cruz's rep denied that Scientology played a role in the breakup, saying that the actress, while not a Scientologist, had found the church courses she took "beneficial."

Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz, Nicole Kidman

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz & Nicole Kidman

The singer and actress called off their engagement in 2003, but the universe brought them back together when Kidman co-starred in Big Little Lies alongside Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz

Which unlikely love story surprised you the most?

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Couples , Divorces , Breakups , VG , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.