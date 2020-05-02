Relive the Kids' Choice Awards Most Iconic Slimes Ahead of Tonight's Show

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., May. 2, 2020 9:00 AM

Have no fear: there will be slime at this year's Nickelodean Kids' Choice Awards!

Tonight, the Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is airing and while the show is being virtually produced, the program promises there will still be plenty of the show's iconic green stuff in the lineup.

Any kid growing up has loved seeing their favorite celebrities get slimed on the show, especially when they were least expecting it.

From Katy Perry get slimed from a box on stage to Taylor Lautner getting blasted with the green concoction on the red carpet, no star is safe from getting slimed (and in fact some like Pitbull seemed to love it.)

In honor of tonight's show, we're taking a look back at the history of the best slimes to ever grace the show.

Take a look below at celebs like Justin Bieber, Will Smith, Pink (who got her own custom-hue of the goop) and more who have been covered head-to-toe.

How to Watch the Star-Studded, 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Event

Also, be sure to tune into the telecast for tonight's Kids' Choice Awards at 8 p.m.

The program promises that even while our favorite stars are social distancing, we'll still see celebs like Jojo Siwa find slime in their house and get an exclusive look at Nick's "Slime in Space" voyage.

Katy Perry, 2010 Kids Choice Awards, Slime

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage

Katy Perry

The best gift in the world is the gift of slime, like when Katy Perry got a whole box of it in 2010.

Taylor Lautner, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Slime

Christopher Polk/KCA2012/Getty Images

Taylor Lautner

This Twilight star wasn't safe on the orange carpet when he got slimed while posing for the paparazzi.

Laurie Hernandez, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez

The Olympic gymnast got slimed at the 2018 awards!

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Harrison Ford

It was 2008 when the screen icon took his first slime in stride. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Jack Black

If there was anyone to make you laugh over slime, it's this guy. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Halle Berry

The star didn't even have to leave her seat to get slimed at the 2012 show. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Heidi Klum & Chris Colfer

The supermodel couldn't wipe away all of the slime. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

John Cena

The 2017 host got hit with a massive dose of slime. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

The Jonas Brothers

It was a sea of slime for the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2009 show. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Sandra Bullock & Neil Patrick Harris

The actress powered through the sliming in 2013. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Kevin Hart

The comedian rocked the signature shade of green at the 2017 show. 

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Justin Timberlake & Vince Vaughn

At least they had goggles for protection!

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Nickelodeon

Justin BIeber

The Biebs got totally showered in slime back in 2012. 

Demi Lovato, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The songstress might be a little "Sorry" she got slimed at the 2017 awards. 

Ben Stiller, 2005 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ben Stiller

Back in 2005, the funny man got the slime treatment. 

Mike Myers, 2004 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Myers

The comedian didn't know what he had coming when he got slimed in 2004. 

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, 2004 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

The famous twins got a double dose of slime in 2004. 

Adam Sandler, 2002 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler

The funny man took the slime in stride back in 2002. 

Pink, P!nk, 2002 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pink

The songstress got special treatment with pink slime during the 2002 show. 

Shaun White, Dave England, Jukka Hilden, 2014 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Charley Gallay/KCA2014/Getty Images

Shaun White

The pro snowboarder couldn't ride out of this goo in 2014. 

Will Smith, 2000 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Will Smith

The Fresh Prince was freshly coated in slime in 2000. 

Tom Cruise, Rosie O'Donnell, 2001 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Tom Cruise & Rosie O'Donnell

The stars could only embrace for cover when they were hit with the slime in 2001. 

Pitbull, 2013 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA

Pitbull

When it came time to get slimed in 2013, he could only say one thing: dale!

Dwight Howard, 2013 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA

Dwight Howard

The basketball pro got a different kind of dunk when he got covered in slime in 2013. 

James Earl Jones, 1994 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

James Earl Jones

The actor was seeing green at the 1994 show—even his glasses were covered with slime. 

Macho Man Randy Savage, 1999, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Randy Savage

The pro wrestler couldn't fight the slime in 1999. 

Nicole Kidman, Steve Carell, Tobey Maguire, 2007, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NIcole Kidman, Steve Carell & Tobey Maguire

It was an A-list trio of slime victims in 2007. 

Robin Williams, Jack Black, 2006, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robin Williams & Jack Black

The late icon and fellow comedian got slammed with the slime in 2006. 

Will Ferrell, 2005, Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will Ferrell

The funny star embraced the slime in 2005. 

Josh Duhamel, 2011 Kids Choice Awards Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA

Josh Duhamel

The actor was the king of the slime in 2011. 

Will Smith, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Will Smith

The Suicide Squad got hit with the slime again in 2012. 

Shawn Mendes, 2012 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The singer couldn't hold back the slime in 2015. 

Jesse McCartney, 2009 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Evans Ward/AP Images for Nickelodeon

Jesse McCartney

The singer was leavin' with slime on his shirt in 2009. 

Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman, 2009 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Nickelodeon

Sandra Bullock & Hugh Jackman

The A-list stars couldn't dodge the surprise slime in 2009. 

