Here's Proof David Beckham Scored in the Love and Family Department

Happy birthday to David Beckham!

What good things cannot be said about this gem of a man? The British soccer player, father of four and husband to fashion designer Victoria Beckham is 45 years old today and we will take any excuse to profess our love and admiration for the Beckham family.

In fact, it only feels fitting to take a trip down memory lane and see how this beautiful family came to be!

The soccer player and Spice Girls singer met at a soccer game and dated for about a year before announcing their engagement in 1998. Over a year later, their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham was born.

The couple would later say "I Do"at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Talk about a fairy tale!

So much has changed over the years for the family with the arrival of three more kids and Victoria switching gears to create her eponymous fashion empire. But one thing that hasn't changed about the birthday boy is that he is a true family man.