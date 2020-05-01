See Every Performer at Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown Livestream Concert

Coachella and Stagecoach may have been postponed, but there's no reason music lovers can't throw their own dance party from the comfort of their home.

And luckily, Mark Ronson is giving his followers the star-studded festival line-up they dreamed of. The best part? It's totally free.

On Friday night, the DJ hosted Love Lockdown, which he calls a "video mixtape," featuring artists like Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and many more. The virtual set kicked off at 6 p.m. EST.

He announced the exciting and jam-packed virtual concert on April 30 by sharing a heartfelt post that explained how he came up with the idea. "Like most of us, I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what I can do best to make a difference in the midst of this pandemic. like most of us, i've kept up many things—donating to causes i feel strongly about and people i'm fortunately in a position to help, i try to be a respectful member of my community," he wrote on Instagram.