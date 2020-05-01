Get Salon-Worthy Nails at Home With the Rebecca Minkoff x imPRESS Nails Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Press-on nails save the day when you're unable to make it to the nail salon. If you're a beginner in the nail art arena, they'll definitely come out looking neater than a DIY attempt, plus they're more affordable than salon visits. This is something designer Rebecca Minkoff knows first-hand, so she's partnered with Kiss' imPRESS nails to create her very own line of press-on nails, available now at Ulta. She's embraced the wanderlust we're all feeling to create travel-inspired designs for her seven press-on nail options.

"I always take inspiration for my collections from travel, wanderlust and musical atmospheres," she tells E!. "I love traveling to new destinations and pulling from those experiences and I wanted to evoke those feelings through this collection for imPRESS. There are multiples shapes, colors and embellishments so that any woman can find a design that speaks to their mood or a place they are getting ready for."

For only $9 a pop, you can rock the designs of your favorite handbag and clothing designer on your nails anytime.

"imPRESS Press-On Manicure is the perfect way to do your own manicure in the comfort of your home," Rebecca says. "The application is super easy, you just peel, press-on, and go! Being a busy mom, this is a simple and convenient way to get gorgeous nails quickly and at an accessible price."

With that said, shop her collection below!