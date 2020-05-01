Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Poke Fun at Critics in Cozy New Video

Hey Alexa, play "Don't Matter" by Akon.

Bachelor Nation's most talked about couple at the moment appears to be getting some mixed reactions from pop culture fans. While some are quick to ship Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, others have a few more questions before they give these two a rose.

Ultimately, the new couple appeared to address the critics and doubters in a new TikTok video. On Friday morning, Peter and his leading lady sang some noteworthy lyrics from Akon's hit song "Don't Matter."

"Nobody want to see us together, but it don't matter, no. Cause I got you," the pair sang while getting pretty cozy on a couch.

So why did the two feel the need to address the critics? We'll let them explain when they'd like. But after Peter and Kelley spent nearly a month quarantining together, a source confirmed to E! News this week that they are "officially dating."