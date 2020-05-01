Tracing the Evolution of the Met Gala, From a $50 Charity Dinner to Fashion's Biggest Night

The history of the Met Gala can be divided into three eras: Eleanor Lambert's founding, the Diana Vreeland renaissance and the Anna Wintourempire.

Without these style icons, the Met Gala would merely be a fundraiser rather than the party of the year. One could even say that without these trailblazers, fashion wouldn't be included among the works of art that are currently displayed for the masses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Instead, these timeless pieces would remain in the vaults of famous ateliers, collecting dust.

But Eleanor Lambert, among others, had a different vision for the ensembles designed by Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and designers across the world. As a fashion publicist, who founded the Council of Fashion Designers of America and New York Fashion Week, Eleanor believed that, contrary to popular belief, clothes and other garments hold as much value as the next Picasso or Michelangelo, thus earning a place among other historic items.

Of course, convincing the intellectuals of this idea took effort and a whole lot of money.