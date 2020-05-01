Christopher Meloni's "Hibernation Challenge" Transformation Will Make Your Jaw Drop

With all of Hollywood stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are clearly unable to pay a visit to their trusted salons and barbers, meaning all hairstyles are to be done at home. While some stars are chopping off their hair, others have decided to let it grow.

Christopher Meloni happens to be part of the latter. The Law and Order SVU star took to Twitter on Friday to reveal his jaw-dropping transformation. "I'm taking the @pattonoswalt Hibernation Challenge," he captioned two selfies, one that appears to be from the beginning of April and one from the end, which shows his beard fully grown out.

The inspiration? Patton Oswalt, who tweeted the same challenge, showing off his complete (and hilarious) transformation. Of course, this isn't the only duo to change up their looks amid the country-wide stay at home orders. A handful of stars, either in need of a trim or perhaps just bored, have decided to take hair care into their own hands.