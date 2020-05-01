Adrienne Bailon Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss as She Poses in a Bikini

Adrienne Bailon is feeling herself.

On Friday, the Cheetah Girls alum showed off her 20-pound weight loss in her latest Instagram post. Posing in front of the mirror and donning a strapless black bikini top and high-rise bottoms, she detailed her fitness journey and explained how she is using this period of social distancing to prioritize her health.

"During this time more than ever... Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!" she shared, along with a video of herself flaunting her toned physique as she danced to *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" in honor of the first day of May. "This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now... I've lost weight before but always gained it back... because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle!"

Bailon continued, "But not this time... It's been a year since I "had enough" (have you ever gotten there? Where you're just tired of complaining about what you don't like & you're finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!)"