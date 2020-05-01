Adrienne Bailon Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss as She Poses in a Bikini

Adrienne Bailon is feeling herself. 

On Friday, the Cheetah Girls alum showed off her 20-pound weight loss in her latest Instagram post. Posing in front of the mirror and donning a strapless black bikini top and high-rise bottoms, she detailed her fitness journey and explained how she is using this period of social distancing to prioritize her health.

"During this time more than ever... Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!" she shared, along with a video of herself flaunting her toned physique as she danced to *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" in honor of the first day of May. "This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now... I've lost weight before but always gained it back... because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle!" 

Bailon continued, "But not this time... It's been a year since I "had enough" (have you ever gotten there? Where you're just tired of complaining about what you don't like & you're finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!)"

In her post, The Real star credited switching to a plant-based diet with helping her shed 20 pounds. 

"Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant based changing my whole relationship with food & working out! I've been consistent with my self discipline (although it's been so hard at times)," she explained. "I'm constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love - is self discipline!"

Concluding her post, Bailon wrote, "They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit... I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies! (Preaching to myself to keep going! Lol.) It's a new month! Let's do this! BESOS Xx"

Before unveiling her weight loss on Instagram, Bailon shared a candid video about her fitness goals on her YouTube Channel All Things Adrienne.

"I legit at the top of the summer, looked at myself in the mirror and I was just like, ‘What are the things that I want to change?'" she said in the video. "And one of those things was I want to be healthy—and I don't want to go on a diet. I want this to be a lifestyle."

After encouraging her viewers to set realistic health and wellness goals for themselves and timelines, she continued, "For me, personally, this wasn't just like a body makeover, it was mind, body and soul."

