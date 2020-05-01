Blake Lively's Gossip Girl Wardrobe Fail Has Fans Freaking Out

Netflix
Hey, Upper East Siders.
It looks like Serena van der Woodsen had a small styling slip-up during season six, episode four of Gossip Girl.
The costume confusion was first pointed out by TikTok user @skyehanamaikai. In the episode, titled "Portrait of a Lady Alexander," Blake Lively's character is seen dining at a restaurant with Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgley). At first, she is seen wearing a coral-colored dress with bare legs. But as the scene continues, the S star is spotted with a pair of dark sweatpants underneath her ensemble.
The clip from the 2012 episode immediately went viral and garnered more than one million likes.
"I am a huge Gossip Girl fan and have probably seen the show more than 15 times," one commenter wrote. "I can't believe I missed this."
"I still stan Serena even with her sweats," added another.
While the reason behind the added layer wasn't confirmed, some viewers posted theories on TikTok.
"LOL, I worked on set, it's because she ripped her dress," a follower wrote.
"From my experience, if it's cold, most actors put layers on between takes and sometimes leave them on if the shot is from the waist up," guessed another.