Why Tyler Cameron Wouldn't Go on Bachelor in Paradise

Paradise doesn't seem to be calling Tyler Cameron's name.

The Bachelorette alum weighed in on the chances of joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise during his interview on the podcast Chicks in the Office, and admitted that he doesn't see it playing out well.

"I'm gonna be honest, I feel like it would just be like all downhill," he said while discussing the likelihood of heading to Paradise with fellow Bachelor Nation star Dylan Barbour, who agreed with the Florida native.

"You'd absolutely just get ruined," Barbour told Cameron. "They would make you look so bad," adding, "You had such a great rise that they'd be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?'"

Cameron had another reason for not wanting to go on the hit Bachelor spin-off series. After expressing his disinterest, he shared, "I'm a one-woman kind of guy."